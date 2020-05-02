‘ReOpen Maryland’ demonstrators caravan across state

A group known as “ReOpen Maryland” organized the protest against the governor’s mandates for social distancing and other measures designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

FREDERICK, Md. — A group of Maryland residents demonstrated against Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order Saturday by caravaning across the state.

A group known as “ReOpen Maryland” organized the protest against the governor’s mandates for social distancing and other measures designed to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The virus has killed more than 1,100 people in the state. Hogan has also ordered the closure of all nonessential businesses.

Protesters made several stops as they drove from Frederick to Salisbury. Many wore yellow T-shirts that read “Open Maryland” on the front and “We are all essential. Trust each other” on the back.

More Coronavirus news

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.