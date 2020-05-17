Police shoot two in Baltimore County parking lot

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore County say an officer responding to a nuisance call Saturday night in Essex…

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police in Baltimore County say an officer responding to a nuisance call Saturday night in Essex shot two people after he was confronted by an armed suspect.

Officers responded to a complex of townhomes around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crowd of people in the parking lot.

Police on Sunday said the first officer to arrive to the scene fired his weapon when he was confronted by the armed suspect.

Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. The suspect’s wounds were considered life threatening.

Police did not immediately say why the second person was wounded.

