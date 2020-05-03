Maryland shoppers flocking to outdoor farmer’s markets

Maryland shoppers are flocking to farmer’s markets to shop outdoors after weeks of navigating confined spaces in grocery stores.

BALTIMORE — Maryland shoppers are flocking to farmer’s markets to shop outdoors after weeks of navigating confined spaces in grocery stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder said the outdoor markets have been enjoying brisk sales.

He said people are finding the open air markets more comfortable and safe than being in a grocery store. At the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore, business has been increasing.

The market’s board president said sellers have spread out to avoid crowding.

