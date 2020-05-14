Maryland lawmakers question response to food stamp requests

BALTIMORE (AP) — A record number of Maryland residents are applying for food stamps and state lawmakers want to know…

BALTIMORE (AP) — A record number of Maryland residents are applying for food stamps and state lawmakers want to know if enough is being done to meet the demand.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in April alone, nearly 70,000 Maryland residents applied for food stamps, well more than double the number of applications in a typical month.

The state Department of Human Services revamped its workflow and bought more than 2,700 laptops so employees can process applications at home.

But the newspaper says nearly 300 state workers are at home with no computers and no ability to process applications.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.