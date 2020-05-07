Hogan vetoes major education bill, cites virus budget impact

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a major K-12 education measure and legislation lawmakers approved to help pay for it.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) —

The Republican governor announced the vetoes on Thursday. Hogan says the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic makes it impossible to adopt any legislation with any significant fiscal impact regardless of the merits of the legislation.

Hogan also vetoed a bill approved by the Democrat-led General Assembly to spend about $580 million over 10 years to settle a long-running federal lawsuit involving the state’s historically black colleges.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones says she’s extremely disappointed the governor would stop progress on education and school construction.

