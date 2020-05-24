Group appeals order in favor of Maryland lockdown rules

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several state lawmakers, religious leaders and other plaintiffs are appealing a federal judge’s refusal to strike down…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Several state lawmakers, religious leaders and other plaintiffs are appealing a federal judge’s refusal to strike down a stay-at-home order and other restrictions that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opened a docket for the case on Friday. The appeals court didn’t immediately set deadlines for attorneys to file briefs or schedule a hearing for the case.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore denied the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Hogan’s lockdown orders.

