First African-American senior zookeeper at Maryland Zoo dies

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first African-American senior zookeeper at the Maryland Zoo of Baltimore has died of coronavirus. Mary J. Wilson was 83.

Mike McClure, the zoo’s general curator, confirmed Wednesday that McClure died last Thursday at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.

The Baltimore Sun reports Wilson began working at the zoo in 1961, and she spent her entire career working with gorillas, cats and elephants in the Mammal House.

Wilson retired from the zoo in 1999. She’s survived by a daughter, a grandson and a great-granddaughter.

