Closed casinos mean $60M hit to Maryland budget in April

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has missed out on roughly $60 million in state revenue from the state’s casinos being closed last month due to the coronavirus when compared to how much the state generated last April.

The state lottery said in a news release Tuesday that no revenue was made last month from the state’s six casinos.

Revenues from the state’s casinos in April 2019 was $145.2 million. Contributions to the state in that month were about $60.2 million.

That includes $45.2 million set aside for the state’s Education Trust Fund. The casinos were closed March 16.

