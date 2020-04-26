Trump disinfectant remarks led to hundreds of hotline calls

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state's health department fielded hundreds of calls from residents asking about ingesting disinfectants after President Donald Trump wondered aloud if that could fight COVID-19.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state’s health department fielded hundreds of calls from residents asking about ingesting disinfectants after President Donald Trump wondered aloud if that could fight COVID-19.

The Republican governor spoke about the emergency hotline calls and Trump’s offhand comment during appearances on CBS’ “Face The Nation” and ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency tweeted a “reminder” that under no circumstances should any disinfectant be injected or ingested.

Hogan says “communicating very clearly on the facts” has been important to him since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

