Police: Maryland officers go on leave after armed man shot

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Police officers in a Maryland city will be on administrative leave after their department says they fired at and wounded a man who was armed with a rifle.

Westminster Police Department officers responded to a resident’s call of an adult male walking along railroad tracks.

A police news release said the man turned toward them and pointed the long gun at the five officers, who responded by firing their weapons, shooting him three times.

The man underwent emergency surgery in Baltimore and was last reported in stable condition. Maryland State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

