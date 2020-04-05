Home » Maryland News » Pickup driver charged in…

Pickup driver charged in altercation with Maryland trooper

The Associated Press

April 5, 2020, 2:17 PM

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say the driver in a weekend altercation with a trooper who shot the motorist has been charged with several crimes.

A news release says Deny R. Coursey was charged with assault, fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving and other counts and is being held without bond.  Investigators believe the trooper was dragged by Coursey’s pickup on a Chestertown road.

The release says the unnamed trooper told the driver repeatedly to stop and fired his weapon when he feared for his life.

The suspect was later arrested. Both Coursey and the trooper were treated for their injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

