Md. trooper, driver sent to hospital after altercation

The Associated Press

April 4, 2020, 11:29 AM

CHESTERTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state trooper and a motorist are being treated for injuries following an altercation that began when police say the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle and ended in a vehicle pursuit.

Maryland State Police said the suspect was taken into custody early Saturday with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, and that a trooper was found lying in a ditch and may have been dragged by the vehicle.

Both were taken to a Baltimore trauma center. State police will investigate what happened in Queen Anne’s County as a trooper-involved shooting.

