Maryland special election mail ballot requests due Tuesday

BALTIMORE (AP) — The deadline to register to vote by mail in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District special election has arrived.

Maryland residents who haven’t registered and want to receive a ballot in the mail for the April 28 contest have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit their registration online.

Paper voter registration forms must be postmarked Tuesday. Electronic ballot requests are due Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The State Board of Elections says those ballots must be printed and mailed or returned to the local election office.

The special election will decide who will fill the Congressional seat held by Rep. Elijah Cummings from 1996 until his death in October.

