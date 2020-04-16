Home » Maryland News » Maryland residents filed more…

Maryland residents filed more than 61K unemployment claims

The Associated Press

April 16, 2020, 5:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 61,770 Maryland residents filed for unemployment last week in a reflection of how the coronavirus is affecting jobs.

The state released the numbers on Thursday.

They are down from the 108,508 claims that were filed the week before. In the past month, almost 300,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state. Meanwhile, Maryland reported 10,784 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday.

That’s up 752 cases from the previous day. There have been 392 deaths attributed to the virus in Maryland and 67 deaths described as probably related to the virus.

There have been 48,059 negative tests in Maryland.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Latest News | Maryland News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up