Maryland residents filed more than 61K unemployment claims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 61,770 Maryland residents filed for unemployment last week in a reflection of how the coronavirus…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 61,770 Maryland residents filed for unemployment last week in a reflection of how the coronavirus is affecting jobs.

The state released the numbers on Thursday.

They are down from the 108,508 claims that were filed the week before. In the past month, almost 300,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state. Meanwhile, Maryland reported 10,784 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday.

That’s up 752 cases from the previous day. There have been 392 deaths attributed to the virus in Maryland and 67 deaths described as probably related to the virus.

There have been 48,059 negative tests in Maryland.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.