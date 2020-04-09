Maryland man shot dead in standoff with troopers

State police say a Maryland man was fatally shot during a standoff with troopers.

Authorities say troopers were called to a home in Wicomico County on Wednesday regarding an armed man allegedly threatening suicide. State police say three uniformed troopers found 59-year-old Rick Howell in the back yard of his Salisbury home armed with a handgun.

Investigators say troopers repeatedly ordered Howell to drop his gun before firing their weapons. Howell was pronounced dead at the scene. State police are conducting criminal and internal affairs investigations. The the three troopers are on administrative leave.

