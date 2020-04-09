Maryland jobless claims more than 108,000 last week

Maryland is reporting that more than 108,000 unemployment filings were made last week as jobless claims continue to rise sharply due to shuttered businesses because of the coronavirus.

The state reported Thursday that 108,508 unemployment insurance claims were filed.

More than 235,000 people filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

While many people have missed the window to file for weekly benefits due to technical difficulties the state has experienced, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says that will not affect the ultimate payment of the full eligible benefit amount.

