Maryland educators, students aim to adapt to closures

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — COVID-19 has a large impact on education at all levels throughout the state. School systems and higher education institutions have had to develop and implement plans to continue providing education without in-person classes.

Last week, the Maryland State Department of Education extended its closure of public school systems through at least May 15.

Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said it’s the right decision for the safety and health of students, educators and the state.

Higher-education institutions within the University System of Maryland and around the state had already moved to online-only at least for the rest of the spring semester.

