Judge for now won’t release Md. immigrants with high virus risks

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to release two people from immigration detention facilities in Maryland after their lawyers argued a coronavirus infection puts them at high risk for serious illness or death.

The ruling late Friday came in a lawsuit filed by immigrants’ rights advocates on behalf of men from El Salvador and Guatemala now in two Maryland detention centers.

But the judge wrote he would quickly consider a similar release motion from the two men if COVID-19 is reported within their centers or if the centers do not adequately test people with suspected symptoms of the virus.

