Hogan to discuss plan to reopen state when virus cases drop

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to announce a plan to reopen the state’s businesses when cases of the coronavirus drop enough to make it safe to do so.

Hogan will discuss the plan he’s calling “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” at a news conference in Annapolis on Friday afternoon.

The governor this week noted it’s unclear when the number of virus cases will drop enough to implement the plan. He has pointed out that federal guidelines call for 14 days of downward numbers.

Maryland is still seeing rising numbers. The state reported an increase of 879 cases on Friday compared to the day before.

