Home » Maryland News » Rescuers airlift captain off…

Rescuers airlift captain off ship near Maryland coast

The Associated Press

March 11, 2020, 8:36 AM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says rescuers air lifted a cargo ship captain off a vessel near the Maryland coast after the man began experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

The agency said in a statement that the cargo ship was about 25 miles off the coast of Ocean City around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday when crew members contacted the Delaware Bay command center to tell them the 61-year-old captain was showing signs of a possible heart attack.

News outlets report the Coast Guard launched an aircrew from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to retrieve the man as the ship was headed to the Delaware Bay area. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

