Officials: Maryland man led deputies to wife’s body in creek

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland man has been charged with killing his wife after he led investigators to her dead body.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says Thomas Anthony Lehan was charged Thursday for the death of Katie Lehan.

Multiple county and state investigation teams had been searching since she disappeared on Sunday. Her body was found in a creek bed near Middletown, where the couple lived.

Now 37-year-old Thomas Lehan is has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in a county detention center.

