Md. woman who stole crab legs guilty of assault for trying to run over grocery worker

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been convicted of assault in a grocery store theft in which she nearly ran over an employee with her car. The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Shana Frundt was sentenced Friday to six years in jail for first-degree assault, with all but 18 months suspended.

News outlets report she was known as the “crab leg bandit.” Frundt took over $200 worth of food from a grocery store last year. She noticed an employee taking pictures and nearly hit him with her car. Her attorney called the sentence excessive because the employee wasn’t hurt.

