Maryland officer accused of threatening man with gun

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Maryland police department says one of its officers has been indicted on charges he threatened…

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Maryland police department says one of its officers has been indicted on charges he threatened a man with a gun during an off-duty incident in Delaware.

Salisbury Police say a Delaware grand jury indicted Officer Ronald Brown on an aggravated menacing and firearm charge Monday, and he surrendered to Delaware State Police the next day.

Salisbury Police say a man filed a complaint with the department alleging Brown had revealed a handgun then grabbed him and threatened him with the weapon during a confrontation.

Brown was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.