Maryland man convicted of torture, extortion gets 45 years

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors confirm that a man convicted of holding a victim at a Maryland home, torturing him and demanding money in exchange for his release has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The Salisbury Daily Times reported Wednesday that a Wicomico judge handed down the sentence against 31-year-old Demetries Antonio Fountain on more than a dozen counts, including false imprisonment, second-degree assault, extortion and reckless endangerment.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office said Fountain and several co-defendants were accused of holding the victim against his will for hours at a Salisbury home in February 2019.

The status of the co-defendents’ cases is unclear.

