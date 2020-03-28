Maryland man charged with setting fire to vacant home

A Maryland man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire set at a vacant home.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire set at a vacant home.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release Friday that investigators responded to a fire at a vacant home in a residential area of St. Mary’s County.

The news release said that investigators determined that the fire was set by 18-year-old Devon Tyler Lee.

Authorities say that Lee was arrested at his residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries unrelated to the fire.

He’s been charged with several counts including arson and is being held in the county jail.

