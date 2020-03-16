Maryland Senate OKs bill in response to virus

Maryland lawmakers will be focusing on putting finishing touches on the state budget for an early adjournment due to coronavirus.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed an emergency measure to help residents during the coronavirus. The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Monday. The measure now goes to the House, where similar legislation is advancing. Lawmakers are expediting priority legislation in preparation for an early adjournment on Wednesday due to the virus. The bill would enable the governor to take additional steps to help people. It includes provisions to prevent price-gouging for critical items like food, water, medical supplies and cleaning products. It also would prohibit employers from firing employees who need to be quarantined or isolated.

