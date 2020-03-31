Maryland lawmakers urge release of racial data on virus

Maryland lawmakers have joined politicians nationwide in asking for the release of data on coronavirus cases by race in order to address potential disparities in the response to the outbreak.

Maryland Del. Nick Mosby called for such racial data to be made available in a series of social media posts Sunday. U.S. cities with large black and brown populations such as Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee and New Orleans have emerged as hot spots of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Baltimore Sun reports that more than half of the city’s population is black. Mosby’s call comes as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley urged officials to ensure racial data was being collected.

