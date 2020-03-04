Maryland lawmakers kill bill to widen sales tax

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure to extend the state’s sales tax to most professional services has been rejected…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure to extend the state’s sales tax to most professional services has been rejected by a panel of lawmakers.

A House subcommittee shot down the proposal Wednesday night. The measure would have raised an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

It was proposed to pay the state’s share of a major education funding plan that is advancing in the legislature.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.