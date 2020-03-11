Maryland governor announces more steps due to coronavirus

Maryland officials have begun preliminary discussions about potentially holding the April 28 primary election by mail, if necessary.

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan says Maryland’s health benefit exchange is establishing a special enrollment period for health insurance because of the coronavirus.

Hogan made the announcement Wednesday in an update on response to the virus.

State officials also have begun preliminary discussions about potentially holding the April 28 primary election by mail, if necessary.

Meanwhile, Hogan says the Motor Vehicle Administration will start an all-appointments system to eliminate walk-ins and reduce crowds.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

