Coalition of businesses unite against sales tax expansion

A measure to expand the sales tax to cover most professional services in Maryland is scheduled for a hearing before state lawmakers.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A coalition of Maryland businesses is uniting against a proposal to expand the sales tax to cover most professional services. Maryland Chamber of Commerce President Christine Ross said Monday the measure would have a devastating effect on the small business community. But supporters of the bill say it would pay for a comprehensive proposal to improve schools to create a better educated workforce. The measure would take effect next year. It would would raise an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal year 2025. Democrats who control the legislature are considering a variety of proposals to pay for the education initiative.

