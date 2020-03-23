Local governments in Maryland prepare for drop in revenue

Local governments in Maryland are bracing for losses in revenue as businesses shut down and people lose their jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the virus is spreading at a time when local governments are preparing budgets for the coming fiscal year.

The next fiscal year starts in July.

Kevin Kinnally, associate director of the Maryland Association of Counties, said the virus outbreak “is going to have a massive impact on state and local economies.”

But he added that it’s hard for governments to predict the length of business closures and the loss of revenue.

