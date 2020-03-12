Jury convicts Maryland inmate found with improvised weapon

WESTMINSTER, Md. — An inmate who authorities say was found with an improvised weapon in a Maryland prison has been…

WESTMINSTER, Md. — An inmate who authorities say was found with an improvised weapon in a Maryland prison has been convicted on weapons charges.

The Carroll County Times reports a jury in Carroll County on Monday found Antonio Lancaster guilty of possession of a weapon while in confinement and possession of contraband.

The 33-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office says correctional officers at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility on April 27 found a pointy 7-inch homemade metal weapon hidden in one of Lancaster’s socks.

Lancaster was serving time for a robbery conviction.

