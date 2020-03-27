Historic Maryland graves could be moved for federal facility

A Maryland court has ruled that the U.S. government can obtain land that a century-old family cemetery sits on in order to build a National Security Agency building.

The Capital Gazette reported Friday that the federal government has been permitted to move the two headstones and remains at the small burial ground on Fort Meade to make way for computing facilities.

A descendant of those buried there told the newspaper his family is okay with the decision.

However, a board member for the Coalition to Protect Maryland Burial Sites has voiced opposition.

The newspaper says the case will be closed April 13 unless formal objections are filed.

