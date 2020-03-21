Climate change bills failed in shortened Maryland session

Some high-profile measures aimed at addressing climate change were among the bills that failed to pass Maryland's General Assembly.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — While Maryland lawmakers pushed through major education policy in a session shortened by the coronavirus, some high-profile measures aimed at addressing climate change were among the bills that failed to pass.

Environmentalists are hoping the legislation will be revisited when lawmakers reconvene for a special session as soon as late May.

One of measures is an ambitious plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030. It would increase the state’s current goal of cutting emissions by 40%, based on 2006 levels.

The Climate Solutions Act of 2020 also would set the state on a path toward achieving net-zero statewide emissions by 2045.

