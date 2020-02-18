Police: Man dead after slip and fall at Maryland state park

A hiker slipped and fell to his death at at Rocks State Park in Harford County.

JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A hiker slipped and fell to his death at a state park in Maryland.

News outlets report 22-year-old Joseph Buxton was hiking with friends Monday at Rocks State Park when he fell from the “queen’s seat” area.

He had reportedly climbed out onto rocks before losing his footing. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The King and Queen Seat is a rock outcrop that sits about 190 feet off the ground.

There are warning signing posted about climbing the formation.

The state Department of Natural Resources says novice climbers should seek professional training before attempting to climb it.

