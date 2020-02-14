Measure would fund initiative for national service programs

Maryland's Senate president is sponsoring legislation to fund an initiative to help participation in national service programs.

Senate President Bill Ferguson is scheduled to talk about the measure at a news conference on Friday. Sen. Shelly Hettleman is scheduled to join him, as well as Delegate Sandy Rosenberg.

The measure would require the governor to put $150,000 in a fund each year to help cover expenses incurred by participants in national service programs. Service Year Alliance CEO Jesse Colvin and Civic Works YouthBuild alumnus James Knight are also scheduled to attend.

