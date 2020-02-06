Measure would ban flavored tobacco in Maryland

A measure to ban flavored tobacco in Maryland, including menthol cigarettes, is scheduled for a hearing in a House committee.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Members of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and the state’s attorney general are expressing support for a measure to ban flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes. The measure had a hearing on Thursday. Darryl Barnes, who chairs the black caucus, says menthol is a flavor that has been heavily targeted at black communities. The bill would ban any tobacco product, including vaping products, that has a taste or smell other than tobacco. Studies have shown menthol cigarettes are consumed disproportionately by young people and minorities, and anti-tobacco groups and health experts have argued menthol has been marketed in particular to African Americans.

