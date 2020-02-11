Maryland measure would strengthen hate crime legislation

The parents of a black college student who was stabbed to death at the University of Maryland are scheduled to urge lawmakers to strengthen the state's hate crime law.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The parents of a black college student who was stabbed to death at the University of Maryland are urging lawmakers to strengthen Maryland’s hate crime law. Dawn and Rick Collins spoke Tuesday at a news conference with Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. The measure would clarify that hate doesn’t have to be the sole motivation for a hate crime. Sean Urbanski was found guilty in December of killing 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III in 2017. But a judge threw out a hate crime charge after ruling prosecutors didn’t meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski. The measure is named after Collins.

