Md. man gets 32 months for phony document in Bill Cosby-linked case

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 2:37 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit linked to the Bill Cosby sex assault case.

Federal investigators said that 48-year-old Joseph Johnson had a phony court document filed in support of Cosby that was purportedly signed by a lawyer for accuser Andrea Constand.

Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” online over 10,000 times.

A jury convicted him of identity theft and making false statements. Defense lawyer David Clark said Johnson denies being involved in the filing and told the judge Friday that he is innocent.

