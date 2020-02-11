Maryland inmate died from ulcer after complaining of pain

The Carroll County Detention Center's warden confirmed 37-year-old Nicholaus A. Cirillo told authorities he had “stomach discomfort” when he was brought there Wednesday.

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Maryland medical examiner’s office says a Delaware man who complained of stomach pain as he was booked into a detention center died in his cell of a perforated ulcer.

The Carroll County Detention Center’s warden confirmed 37-year-old Nicholaus A. Cirillo told authorities he had “stomach discomfort” when he was brought there Wednesday.

Cirillo was examined, but medics determined he didn’t need to go to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says he was seen lying on the floor and pronounced dead that night. Cirillo’s aunt told The Carroll County Times that Cirillo called her earlier that day and said he was coughing up blood.

The warden disputed that account.

