Maryland House approves $2.2 billion for school construction

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed a measure to significantly increase school construction funding.

The House passed the bill 128-6 Friday. It enables the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $2.2 billion in revenue bonds over five years.

The money would be on top of about $400 million the state spends each year to build and repair schools.

It would be financed by bonds, and the debt would be paid by $125 million annually over 30 years from casino revenue that goes to the state for education.

The Built to Learn Act now goes to the Senate.

