Home » Maryland News » Maryland House approves $2.2…

Maryland House approves $2.2 billion for school construction

The Associated Press

February 14, 2020, 12:52 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland House of Delegates has passed a measure to significantly increase school construction funding.

The House passed the bill 128-6 Friday. It enables the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $2.2 billion in revenue bonds over five years.

The money would be on top of about $400 million the state spends each year to build and repair schools.

It would be financed by bonds, and the debt would be paid by $125 million annually over 30 years from casino revenue that goes to the state for education.

The Built to Learn Act now goes to the Senate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News
built to learn act maryland Maryland education

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up