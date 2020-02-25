Maryland bill would redevelop home of Preakness horse race

A plan to redevelop the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course and keep the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore has been presented to Maryland lawmakers.

The plan to keep the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown was outlined Tuesday during hearings on legislation that lawmakers would need to approve.

The $389 million plan calls for redeveloping Pimlico and the Laurel Park horse racing track in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County.

Pimlico has been home to the Preakness since 1909. As much as $348 million in bonds would be paid back over 30 years with $17 million annually from the Maryland Lottery.

