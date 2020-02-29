Home » Maryland News » Md. bill would charge…

Md. bill would charge youths as adults for attempted carjacking

The Associated Press

February 29, 2020, 2:38 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Legislation in the Maryland General Assembly would add attempted carjacking and attempted armed carjacking to the list of offenses that juveniles at least 16 years of age can be charged with as adults.

Current land law states that juvenile courts have jurisdiction in these cases, but Senate bill 248 would transfer these offenses to the Maryland  Circuit Courts, unless a “reverse waiver,” a transfer into the juvenile courts, is filed by a defense attorney and granted by a judge.

Lead sponsor Sen. Robert Cassilly of Harford sponsored identical legislation last year but it was voted down in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

