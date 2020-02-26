Maryland bill would address compensating wrongly imprisoned

The bill is scheduled for hearings on Wednesday before state lawmakers. It would provide $78,916 for each year a wrongly convicted person spent in prison.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Several men who were imprisoned in Maryland and later found to be innocent are urging legislators to change how the wrongly incarcerated are compensated. They testified during bill hearings Wednesday in Annapolis. A newly proposed bill would provide $78,916 for each year a wrongly convicted person spent in prison. It’s based on a five-year average of the state’s median household income. That formula was used last year to compensate five inmates who were exonerated after spending a total of 120 years in prison between them. The measure would have administrative law judges determine who is eligible for compensation.

