Ex-Maryland lawmaker’s campaign treasurer gets probation for fraud

The treasurer and daughter of a former Maryland lawmaker has been sentenced to probation for misusing her mother’s campaign funds.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — The treasurer and daughter of a former Maryland lawmaker has been sentenced to probation for misusing her mother’s campaign funds.

Anitra Edmond pleaded guilty in November to converting more than $35,000 in campaign funds for her personal use from November of 2012 through June of 2018 and failed to disclose contributions on state campaign finance reports.

In a plea agreement, Edmond says she used the money for fast food, hair styling, personal phone bills and rent for a separate business.

Court records show U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced her Monday to three years’ probation and ordered her to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.