Delaware man dies at Carroll County detention center

A Delaware inmate died in Maryland's Carroll County Detention Center after complaining of stomach pains.

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A Delaware man who complained of stomach pain as he was booked into a Maryland detention center died in his cell that night.

The facility’s warden, George Hardinger, says 37-year-old Nicholaus A. Cirillo told authorities he had “stomach discomfort” when he was admitted to the Carroll County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Hardinger says he was examined by medics who determined he didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Authorities say Cirillo was seen lying on the floor of his cell that night and was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

An initial investigation found there was no indication of foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore is investigating the cause of death.

