Md. appeals court vacates boxer’s plea agreement in assault case

A Maryland appeals court has vacated the plea agreement and sentence of a professional boxer in an assault case because it was resolved without allowing the victim to testify about the impact it had on him.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has vacated the plea agreement and sentence of a professional boxer in an assault case because it was resolved without allowing the victim to testify about the impact it had on him.

The Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday that a judge violated Gary Antoine’s rights by accepting Dorian Bostic’s guilty plea before allowing Antoine the opportunity to present victim impact evidence.

The circuit court must now reconsider the plea agreement after giving Antoine the opportunity to speak. If the court decides not to approve the plea agreement, Bostic can withdraw his guilty plea.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.