3 Maryland officers, prosecutor on leave amid investigation

Three police officers and a prosecutor in Maryland have been placed on leave for allegations they failed to disclose evidence during a 2011 criminal investigation.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Three police officers and a prosecutor in Maryland have been placed on leave as the state’s attorney’s office investigates allegations they failed to disclose evidence during a 2011 criminal investigation.

Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan said Wednesday that the state’s attorney’s office discovered a nearly 10-year-old memorandum in its records this month suggesting the officers didn’t reveal certain information during the investigation.

State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes’ office said in a statement that a Wicomico prosecutor was also placed on leave last week in connection to the same case. Duncan said no criminal charges have been filed and the assistant U.S. attorney will also initiate a federal review.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.