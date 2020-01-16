Home » Maryland News » Wrongfully convicted men urge…

Wrongfully convicted men urge compensation reforms in Md.

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 4:45 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wrongfully convicted men who collectively spent more than 200 years in prison for crimes they did not commit are urging Maryland lawmakers to support reforms to prevent and address wrongful convictions.

They shared their stories with state lawmakers on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are sponsoring legislation this year to address how the wrongfully convicted should be compensated.

Last year, the Board of Public Works approved $9 million in compensation for five men who were wrongly imprisoned for a combined 120 years in prison.

Lawmakers also say they will introduce legislation to create safeguards against wrongful convictions involving jailhouse witnesses.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Maryland News
maryland board of public works wrongfully convicted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up