White supremacist gang members convicted in inmate’s slaying

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two inmates who are members of a white supremacist gang have been convicted for their role in a deadly attack in a Maryland prison.

The Capital Gazette reports a jury found Vincent Bunner and Calvin Lockner guilty of second-degree murder Friday.

They were tried in the death of John Albert O’Sullivan of Pasadena, who authorities said died after three members of the white supremacist gang the Aryan Brotherhood stabbed and slashed him more than 50 times with knives at a prison in Jessup.

O’Sullivan has been described as a member of a rival gang. They will be sentenced later.

